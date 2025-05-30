Samuel Ohene’s family to petition Chief Justice over alleged injustice

Tradesmen and family members of Samuel Ohene Kofi say they intend to petition Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie to intervene in what they describe as an injustice meted out to them by the Koforidua court over a land dispute.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Stephen Kotogbor revealed that they legally acquired a parcel of land at Kontankontan-Aboabo, near Koforidua, in 2002. However, they were later surprised when another person acquired an adjoining plot directly behind theirs.

According to him, the second landowner requested an access route to his property—a request they granted in agreement with the local assembly. However, the individual later claimed the access route was unusable.

Mr. Kotogbor explained that the family had been using the land for a washing bay, a canteen, and as a resting area for workers. They subsequently erected a wall to separate their land from that of the other owner, who, unhappy with the development, took the matter to court.

“We were not happy about some of the things that happened during the proceedings and believe we were cheated,” he said.

He further disclosed that the other party eventually demolished their wall, canteen, washing bay ramp, and workers’ sleeping area—claiming to be acting on a court order.

“We were home when we received a call that our properties were being pulled down. When we rushed to the site, we saw the canteen, the wall, the washing bay ramp, and the workers’ sleeping area had been destroyed—all without any court warrant,” Mr. Kotogbor alleged.

He added that the demolition has left their workers jobless.

“We feel cheated and will be petitioning the acting Chief Justice to intervene and help reopen the case so that justice can be served,” he concluded.

Source: Kwame Kulenu