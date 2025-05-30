Wontumi detention: Heavy police deployment at EOCO headquarters [Video]

A significant security deployment has been stationed at the headquarters of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in Accra, as members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) protest the continued detention of Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi.

The reason behind the heightened security presence remains unclear.

The Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Duuti Tuaruka, briefly visited the EOCO office to assess the situation.

Adom News’ Ernest Akowuah, who is at the scene, reports that former Vice President and NPP’s 2024 Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is expected to arrive by 3:00 p.m.

Wontumi has been in custody for over 48 hours after failing to meet the GH₵50 million bail condition, which the NPP has described as “insensitive and unreasonable.”

The Minority in Parliament, along with other NPP members, on Thursday stormed the EOCO premises to express their displeasure over the matter.

