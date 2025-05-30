Wontumi’s bail: Some withdrew sureties after… – Lawyer [Listen]

Andy Appiah-Kubi, lawyer for embattled Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has expressed concern over his continued detention.

In an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Appiah-Kubi said they were hopeful Chairman Wontumi would secure the required sureties for his bail, but efforts so far have been unsuccessful.

He disclosed that some individuals who initially agreed to help later became hesitant after their names were made public.

“In such cases, mentioning names doesn’t help because yesterday some people who earlier agreed to help later became reluctant and withdrew because their names were made public. So it’s better not to put out names,” he said.

“But when everything is settled and we have permission to publish the names, we will do so,” he added.

The former Asante Akyem North MP’s comments follow reports that former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had secured all the necessary sureties for Chairman Wontumi’s release.

Dr Bawumia’s aide, Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini, stated in a social media post that the required documents had been submitted and were awaiting verification by the relevant authorities.

However, Mr Appiah-Kubi said he could neither confirm nor deny the development, though he acknowledged they were expecting some individuals to arrive on Friday morning.

“We are still here waiting, and I am praying that the person bringing the sureties comes. I haven’t had any information regarding Dr Bawumia’s sureties, but I know someone is coming,” he stated.

Chairman Wontumi was arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Tuesday, shortly after leaving the CID headquarters in Accra. His arrest has drawn widespread criticism from within the NPP.

He remains in custody after failing to meet his bail conditions of GH₵50 million with two justified sureties on Wednesday, amid reports of ill health.

While EOCO has yet to officially disclose full details of his arrest, Deputy Attorney General Dr Justice Srem-Sai has confirmed that the outspoken politician is being investigated for alleged fraud, money laundering, and international organised crime.

On Thursday, the Minority in Parliament and some members of the NPP stormed EOCO’s headquarters to protest the bail conditions, describing them as excessive and unreasonable.

Source: Gertrude Otchere

ALSO READ: