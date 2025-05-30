Offset demands Cardi B pay spousal support in new divorce filing

Offset is now demanding that his estranged wife Cardi B pay him spousal support after their split is finalized, according to new court filings in their divorce case.

The Migos rapper filed an updated answer to Cardi’s divorce petition in New Jersey’s Bergen County Superior Court earlier this month, as first reported by TMZ. The amended filing adds a request for an unspecified amount of alimony, but remains unchanged otherwise.

A representative for Offset and an attorney for Cardi did not immediately return a request for comment.