Offset demands Cardi B pay spousal support in new divorce filing

Offset is now demanding that his estranged wife Cardi B pay him spousal support after their split is finalized, according to new court filings in their divorce case.
The Migos rapper filed an updated answer to Cardi’s divorce petition in New Jersey’s Bergen County Superior Court earlier this month, as first reported by TMZ. The amended filing adds a request for an unspecified amount of alimony, but remains unchanged otherwise.
A representative for Offset and an attorney for Cardi did not immediately return a request for comment.
After six years of marriage, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in August, seeking primary custody of their 5-year-old daughter Kulture, 2-year-old son Wave and then-unborn baby. According to Cardi’s rep, the divorce filing was “not based on any one particular incident, it has been a long time coming and is amicable.”
Except it has been anything but. In an ugly social media exchange in December, Offset claimed Cardi “look[ed] like the hoe” and was “focus[ed] on d—.” She immediately fired back: “So dating because I’m single means I’m just worried about d—?? You sound like a dummy,” before later adding: “F— off and sign the papers TODAY.”
In February, Offset filed his response to the divorce case, seeking joint custody of the children and that her home be the kids’ primary residence.