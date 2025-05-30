Zoomlion Nigeria, Lagos State unite to revolutionize waste management in Lagos

The Lagos State Government has inked a groundbreaking Waste Management and Processing Concession Agreement with ZoomLion Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Ghana’s renowned Jospong Group of Companies (JGC).

This Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative aims to transform the state’s waste management landscape.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Executive Chairman of JGC, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, formalised the partnership at the State House in Alausa, Ikeja, Nigeria.

This collaboration will see the development of two pivotal facilities: a material recovery plant and a waste recycling plant.

These installations will be crucial in integrating Lagos into a modern and sustainable waste management framework.

Lagos State currently generates approximately 13,000 tonnes of waste daily.

Key components of the agreement include the construction of Transfer Loading Stations (TLS) at the Olusosun Dumpsite in Ketu and Solous III Dumpsite in Igando.

These facilities will pave the way for the eventual closure and decommissioning of the dumpsites.

The TLS at Olusosun will divert 2,500 tonnes of waste daily to a new Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in Ikorodu.

In comparison, the TLS at Solous III will divert 1,500 tonnes daily to a new Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) in Badagry.

Additionally, self-tipping tricycles will be deployed to enhance waste collection in hard-to-reach areas across the metropolis.

All projects are slated for completion within 18 months.

Governor Sanwo-Olu hailed the agreement as a “turning point” in the state’s waste management journey, emphasizing that it would create over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs and enhance the operations of PSP waste operators.

“Today, we have witnessed the official commencement of a mutually beneficial relationship between a forward-looking private company and a committed public sector. This agreement will redefine how we manage, process, and recycle waste in Lagos. It’s not just a change in strategy but a complete transformation of our waste ecosystem,” he said.

This initiative, he stressed, would not result in job losses but rather create over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, offering dignified and sustainable employment opportunities.

He also underscored that the concession would enhance the operations of PSP waste operators, enabling quicker turnarounds in refuse collection.

“From food waste to plastics and glass, materials will now be recycled into reusable products. This opens the door to future opportunities in carbon credits, biodiversity, and biofuels. Waste will no longer be a burden but a resource,” Governor Sanwo-Olu added.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, described the project as a major milestone, marking the state’s transition to a circular waste economy.

“We can now begin to generate wealth from what we previously discarded. This project was thoroughly reviewed by the Executive Council and the House of Assembly before it was approved,” Wahab indicated.

The Executive Chairman of Jospong Group, Dr. Agyepong, highlighted the significance of intra-African partnerships for sustainable development, pledging that ZoomLion Nigeria Ltd. would deliver on all terms of the agreement within the stipulated timeframe.

This partnership is poised to redefine waste management in Lagos, turning waste into a valuable resource.