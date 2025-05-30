Wontumi case: Don’t crucify suspect before charges are filed – Appiah-Kubi to Srem-Sai

Andy Appiah-Kubi, lawyer for embattled Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has expressed disappointment in Deputy Attorney General, Justice Srem-Sai, over his public remarks regarding ongoing investigations.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr. Appiah-Kubi criticised the Deputy AG for making prejudicial comments while the matter is still under investigation.

According to him, no formal charges have been filed against Wontumi yet, and the case is still under investigation by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

“As we speak, no official charges have been brought against my client. EOCO is still in the preliminary stages of investigation.

“The only issue under probe, as I understand it, is whether some of Wontumi’s dealings have caused financial loss to the state. That’s the first stage, not the conclusion,” he stated.

Appiah-Kubi stressed that the proper legal processes must be followed and warned against trial by public opinion.

“Prosecution is done in a court of law, not on social media or in public statements. “It’s very shocking and disappointing that such sensitive information was released to the public before we were officially served. This undermines justice and the human rights of my client” he noted.

He also reacted to the Deputy AG’s post on X (formerly Twitter), where Justice Srem-Sai confirmed that Wontumi is under investigation for offences including fraud, causing financial loss to the state, and money laundering.

In his post, Justice Srem-Sai wrote that Bernard Antwi Boasiako is under investigation for “various criminal offences (including fraud, causing financial loss to the State, and money laundering).”

The Deputy AG added that the investigation is running alongside asset recovery processes to prevent further dissipation of what law enforcement agencies believe to be proceeds of crime.

But Appiah-Kubi believes the public statement was premature and unnecessary.

“At the end of the day, if it turns out that the charges are not even valid, the damage would have already been done,” he argued.

“We expect the office of the Attorney General to act with professionalism and fairness, not be influenced by sentiment or public pressure.”

He further disclosed that Wontumi remains in custody after failing to meet his bail conditions.

He noted that efforts are underway to secure sureties and secure his release.

“Our focus now is to meet the bail conditions, but until then, let’s not crucify him before the facts are laid bare in court.”

Appiah-Kubi concluded by calling on the Attorney General’s office to uphold justice without political or emotional interference.

“Let justice be done according to law—not based on social media narratives.”

Source: Dorcas Abedu-Kennedy

