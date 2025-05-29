Wontumi detention: Minority MPs sit on the floor at EOCO office [Photos+Video]

The Minority in Parliament on Thursday, May 29, 2025, held a sit-down protest at the forecourt of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) headquarters in Accra to oppose the detention of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako.

This demonstration followed their boycott of parliamentary proceedings over what they described as harsh and insensitive bail conditions imposed on Chairman Wontumi.

Chairman Wontumi was arrested by EOCO on Tuesday, May 27, after reporting to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for questioning. He was detained at EOCO’s head office in Accra.

He was later granted bail set at GH¢50 million with two justified sureties but remained in custody after failing to meet these conditions.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin announced that the Minority Caucus will continue to boycott parliamentary proceedings until EOCO reviews and eases the bail conditions and secures Chairman Wontumi’s release.

Source: Adomonline.com

