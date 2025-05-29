Minority, NPP gurus storm EOCO over Wontumi’s detention [Video]

The Minority in Parliament, together with some top officials of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), on Thursday, trooped to the headquarters of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to demand the release of Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Led by Minority Leader and Effutu MP, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the group protested Chairman Wontumi’s continued detention, describing it as unjust and politically motivated.

Wontumi was arrested by EOCO on Tuesday, May 27, shortly after honouring an invitation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). He remains in custody after failing to meet his bail conditions of GH₵50 million with two justified sureties, amid reports of ill health.

According to sources, EOCO is investigating him in connection with alleged financial transactions involving the Ghana Export-Import (EXIM) Bank.

Speaking during the protest, Mr Afenyo-Markin slammed the bail conditions as excessive and discriminatory.

“We don’t have GH₵50 million worth of properties. Where is he going to get it from?” he questioned.

The Minority Leader vowed to lead a boycott of parliamentary proceedings until EOCO reviews and relaxes the bail conditions for Wontumi’s release.

“Until EOCO is able to do the right thing, we the NPP side—however few our numbers—will protest by absenting ourselves from Parliament and join him. We are all going to sleep there with him,” he declared.

Calling for bipartisan support, Afenyo-Markin urged fellow lawmakers to stand united in defense of fundamental rights.

“I pray that my colleagues will support so that with one voice EOCO will know that when it got to this matter of Chairman Wontumi, Parliament was united,” he added.

The group’s visit to EOCO came shortly after Minority MPs staged a symbolic walkout in Parliament, chanting lines from the national anthem: “and help us to resist oppressors’ rule with all our will and might forevermore.”

Source: Ernest Akowuah Gyamerah Twum

