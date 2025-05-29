CDD-GH climaxes Citizen Expectation Townhall meetings [Photos]

The Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) on Thursday, 29th May 2025, climaxed its forum focused on citizens’ expectations for the new government, highlighting the importance of participatory democracy and accountable leadership.

The event convened representatives from civil society organisations, development partners, and the government to engage in meaningful discussions regarding Ghana’s democratic trajectory.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), a vital partner in this initiative, reaffirmed its dedication to supporting Ghana’s democratic processes.
The Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Administration, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, underscored that the Mahama-led government is demonstrating its resolve to combat corruption through bold actions.
The launch of Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL ), she noted reflects not just the government’s stance but also the shifting public expectations around integrity and justice in governance .

“President Mahama’s administration has prioritized participatory governance through a serious national forums including the National Economic Dialogue, The Education Consultative Forums, and The Kwahu Business Forum. These forums are not symbolic. They are strategic platforms that embody our renewed social contracts with Ghanaians – one that values dialogue, transparency, and results.

“On January 30, 2025, the President inaugurated the Constitutional Review Committee, Chaired by Professor H. Kwesi Prempeh. This eight – member committee is critically reviewing the 1992 Constitution to align it with contemporary governance needs and citizen aspirations. In just 142 days, the administration has taken decisive steps to bring governance closer to the people, not in rhetoric, but in action,” she said.

“It is essential for citizens to not only express their voices during elections but also to play an active role in influencing policy throughout the entire process,” she stated.
Her remarks resonate with the core mission of CDD-Ghana, which aims to establish a platform empowering Ghanaians to hold their leaders accountable — not merely for their commitments, but for tangible actions.

In the context of the event, Ghanaians expressed their expectations for the incoming administration with clarity and urgency, highlighting several key areas of focus:

1. Youth Employment: Young people are advocating for increased job opportunities and inclusive policies that effectively address their challenges in a competitive job market.

2. Technical and Vocational Training: There is a notable call for enhanced investment in skills-based training to provide youth with practical tools that foster employment and self-reliance.

3. Entrepreneurship Support: Citizens seek policies that facilitate growth and sustainability for startups and small businesses, including improved access to funding and mentorship.

4. Addressing Illegal Mining (Galamsey): Communities are looking for strong governmental action to mitigate the environmental and social repercussions of illegal mining. This issue has transcended environmental concerns and is now regarded as a national priority.

The Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) emphasized to political leaders that manifesto commitments should be viewed as social contracts and not merely as campaign pledges. The public is observant and anticipates the translation of these promises into actionable policies.

