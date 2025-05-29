CDD-GH climaxes Citizen Expectation Townhall meetings [Photos]

The Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) on Thursday, 29th May 2025, climaxed its forum focused on citizens’ expectations for the new government, highlighting the importance of participatory democracy and accountable leadership.
The event convened representatives from civil society organisations, development partners, and the government to engage in meaningful discussions regarding Ghana’s democratic trajectory.
“President Mahama’s administration has prioritized participatory governance through a serious national forums including the National Economic Dialogue, The Education Consultative Forums, and The Kwahu Business Forum. These forums are not symbolic. They are strategic platforms that embody our renewed social contracts with Ghanaians – one that values dialogue, transparency, and results.
“On January 30, 2025, the President inaugurated the Constitutional Review Committee, Chaired by Professor H. Kwesi Prempeh. This eight – member committee is critically reviewing the 1992 Constitution to align it with contemporary governance needs and citizen aspirations. In just 142 days, the administration has taken decisive steps to bring governance closer to the people, not in rhetoric, but in action,” she said.
In the context of the event, Ghanaians expressed their expectations for the incoming administration with clarity and urgency, highlighting several key areas of focus:
1. Youth Employment: Young people are advocating for increased job opportunities and inclusive policies that effectively address their challenges in a competitive job market.
2. Technical and Vocational Training: There is a notable call for enhanced investment in skills-based training to provide youth with practical tools that foster employment and self-reliance.
3. Entrepreneurship Support: Citizens seek policies that facilitate growth and sustainability for startups and small businesses, including improved access to funding and mentorship.
4. Addressing Illegal Mining (Galamsey): Communities are looking for strong governmental action to mitigate the environmental and social repercussions of illegal mining. This issue has transcended environmental concerns and is now regarded as a national priority.
The Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) emphasized to political leaders that manifesto commitments should be viewed as social contracts and not merely as campaign pledges. The public is observant and anticipates the translation of these promises into actionable policies.
Below are some photos
Source : Joseph Odotei