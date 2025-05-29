Wontumi’s detention: Martin Kpebu pushes for house arrest [Listen]

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has called for the modernization of Ghana’s bail system, including the use of house arrest and electronic monitoring for individuals.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show, Mr. Kpebu said such measures could be helpful, especially in high-profile cases where suspects are granted huge bail sums but struggle to meet the conditions.

“We can modernize the system. Let’s look at the conditions and other collateral. Even if the person hasn’t met the full bail conditions, we can consider house arrest,” he suggested.

He explained that with house arrest, a suspect would be barred from stepping outside and monitored by an electronic bracelet that tracks movement.

“It’s like a car tracker. You wear it on your leg or hand, and any time you make a move, security personnel are alerted. It will beep if you breach the permitted area,” Kpebu explained.

His comments come after the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, spent a second night in the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) after failing to meet bail conditions.

Wontumi is under investigation over alleged financial transactions involving the Ghana Export-Import (EXIM) Bank. He was granted bail on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, to the tune of GH₵50 million with two sureties to be justified.

However, his legal team had not fulfilled all the requirements.

Mr. Kpebu argued that implementing electronic monitoring as an alternative bail measure would be particularly useful in cases involving influential individuals.

“This technology can help, especially with the big men who are often arrested and given huge bail. More politicians and big men will be arrested — they haven’t seen anything yet. So this will only help them” he warned.

He stated that the electronic tracker would serve the same purpose as bail, ensuring compliance with the law.

“As part of the ORAL (Operation Retrieve All Looted Assets) team, I can tell you there are more cases coming. Some of them don’t listen to advice when they get power. They forget everything,” he added.

Mr. Kpebu believes that enforcing house arrest through technology would encourage accountability among public officials.

“If our leaders do the right thing and embrace technology, it will help them. They can be tracked from their homes, and that will prevent breaches of bail conditions,” he said.

Source: Dorcas Abedu-Kennedy

