I see nothing wrong with EOCO’s probe – Chairman Wontumi’s lawyer [Audio]

Andy Appiah-Kubi, lawyer for embattled Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, says the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) cannot be faulted for carrying out their duties.

The former Asante Akyem North MP stated that there is nothing wrong with the ongoing investigation, despite the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service having previously questioned his client.

Chairman Wontumi’s arrest by EOCO on Tuesday, shortly after leaving the CID headquarters in Accra, has drawn widespread criticism from within the ranks of the NPP.

He remains in custody after failing to meet his bail conditions of GH₵50 million with two justified sureties on Wednesday, amid reports of ill health.

While EOCO has not officially disclosed the full details of his arrest, sources suggest that Wontumi is under investigation over alleged financial transactions involving the Ghana Export-Import (EXIM) Bank.

However, lawyer Appiah-Kubi in an interview on Adom FMs morning show Dwaso Nsem, stated that the charges from the CID may differ from those filed by EOCO.

“Since both institutions have the legal mandate to probe these issues, I see nothing wrong with it. When we went, he answered all questions he was asked, so the investigation is still ongoing and nothing stops them.

What is left for us to do is to push through the bail and sureties that need to be justified, and we are working on that,” he stated.

Speaking on the bail progress, the lawyer confirmed that several individuals, though unnamed, have come forward to assist.

“I’m looking forward to them bringing the necessary documents for verification so we can proceed, but we are ready to avail ourselves for further investigations,” he added.

Source: Gertrude Otchere

