Lawyer gives update on Chairman Wontumi’s health [Listen]

Lawyer for the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, says his client is currently responding to treatment.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, lawyer Andy Appiah-Kubi disclosed that Chairman Wontumi had been unwell even before his arrest.

“He has had the flu since last week and was undergoing medical attention, which is why we requested that the CID postpone his interrogation. He is still undergoing treatment and hasn’t fully recovered, so he is at the hospital,” he stated.

Chairman Wontumi was picked up by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Tuesday shortly after leaving the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters in Accra, where he had honoured an invitation for questioning.

Later that evening, his lawyer confirmed that the embattled politician had been hospitalised.

On Wednesday, the Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the NPP, Paul Yandoh, stated that Chairman Wontumi’s whereabouts were unknown and that no official communication had been received regarding his condition.

Yandoh also revealed that the Chairman, who is on medication, had missed his Tuesday evening dose and still had not taken it as of Wednesday afternoon.

However, his lawyer has now confirmed that an agreement has been reached with EOCO, and Chairman Wontumi is receiving the necessary medical care.