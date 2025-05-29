NACOC, Customs intercept high-dose Tramadol shipment at Tema Port

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), in collaboration with Customs officials, has intercepted a 20-foot container loaded with high-strength Tramadol at the Tema Port.

The seizure, made around 4:40 p.m., uncovered ninety-nine cartons of TRAMAL-X120, a potent drug that combines Tramadol and Carisoprodol at a strength of 120 mg—exceeding Ghana’s legal limit of 100 mg for Tramadol products.

Some quantity of sisal fiber was also found in the container.

Officials say the container, which was declared as general cargo, was flagged during a routine inspection. Upon unstuffing, the concealed controlled substances were discovered.

Authorities have since impounded the container, and investigations are underway to identify those behind the illegal importation.

Source: AdomOnline

