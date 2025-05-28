JOYNEWS condemns attack on reporter Latif Iddrisu by alleged NPP supporters

JOYNEWS strongly condemns the assault on our reporter, Latif Iddrisu, which occurred during his coverage of the arrest of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Latif was delivering a live report from the premises of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) when he was attacked by individuals believed to be supporters of Mr. Boasiako, who had gathered in solidarity.

He was struck on the head by some of the assailants, with others reportedly using a stone and a rubber band as weapons. This violent act against a journalist carrying out his lawful duty is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

Journalists serve the public interest by reporting events as they unfold. Any attempt to obstruct, intimidate, or harm them is not only an attack on press freedom but also a threat to our democracy.

The incident has been reported to the police, and we call for a swift and thorough investigation, followed by the prosecution of all individuals involved.

We acknowledge the apology rendered by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and urge the party to fully cooperate with the police to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

ALSO READ: