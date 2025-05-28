President Mahama nominates two new MCEs for Central Region

President John Dramani Mahama has nominated two individuals for appointment as Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs) in the Central Region, pending approval by their respective Assemblies.

The nominations were made in accordance with Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20(1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936), and were announced in a statement issued by the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs on Wednesday, May 28.

The nominees are Rev. Atta Mensah for the Effutu Municipal Assembly and Gariba Adam for the Assin Central Municipal Assembly.

The statement, signed by the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, noted that the nominations form part of ongoing efforts to strengthen local governance.

It further clarified that the appointments will only take effect upon confirmation by the respective Assemblies.

Source: Adomonline

