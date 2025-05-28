Chairman Wontumi’s whereabouts unknown – Paul Yandoh [Listen]

The Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Yandoh, has refuted claims that Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been granted bail.

According to him, the current whereabouts of the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman remain unknown, adding that no official communication has been received regarding his status.

Chairman Wontumi was picked up by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Tuesday shortly after leaving the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters in Accra, where he had honoured an invitation for interrogation.

Later that evening, his lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi, confirmed that the embattled politician had been hospitalised.

However, in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr. Yandoh insisted that no one had seen Chairman Wontumi since. “It is not true he has been granted bail. Nobody has seen him. We don’t know whether he is at the EOCO office, NIB clinic in Kawukudi, or Korle Bu. Nobody knows,” he stated. A visibly distressed Yandoh revealed that the Chairman, who is on medication, missed his Tuesday evening dose and had still not taken it by Wednesday afternoon. “I have his drugs to give to him, but nobody knows where he is. Lawyer Appiah-Kubi is here with me. So if he has been granted bail, how come we are not aware?” he questioned.

Source: Gertrude Otchere

