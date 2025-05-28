Chairman Wontumi’s whereabouts unknown – Paul Yandoh [Listen]

The Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Yandoh, has refuted claims that Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been granted bail.
According to him, the current whereabouts of the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman remain unknown, adding that no official communication has been received regarding his status.
Chairman Wontumi was picked up by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Tuesday shortly after leaving the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters in Accra, where he had honoured an invitation for interrogation.
Later that evening, his lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi, confirmed that the embattled politician had been hospitalised.
Source: Gertrude Otchere
ALSO READ: