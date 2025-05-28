Adolescents urged to dismiss menstrual myths, prioritise proper hygiene

The Techiman Metro Health Director, Dr. Fosuhene Kusi, has urged young girls to reject harmful myths surrounding menstruation and instead adopt proper hygiene practices to safeguard their health and well-being.

He made the call during an event to commemorate the 2025 World Menstrual Hygiene Day in Techiman on Wednesday, May 28. The programme was organised by Valley View Adventist Hospital in collaboration with the Techiman Metro Health Directorate.

The event brought together health professionals, educators, and faith-based organisations to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene and reduce stigma among adolescents.

Dr. Kusi stressed the need to dispel false beliefs that continue to harm the lives and education of young girls.

“Menstruation is a normal biological process, yet many girls are still made to feel ashamed because of long-held myths,” he said. “Some of these myths are so harmful that girls skip school during their periods, affecting their education. We must educate and empower them to know that menstruation is not something to hide or be ashamed of.”

“Gone are the days when women were told to stay away from the kitchen or their husbands just because of their periods,” he added. “We must let go of these outdated views and focus on facts and health.”

Dr. Matilda Obeng Kyereh, Director of Women’s Ministries for the North-Central Union Mission of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, also spoke at the event and advised girls and women on essential menstrual hygiene practices.

“Keeping clean during menstruation is essential,” she said. “Girls should change their sanitary products regularly, wash their hands before and after, properly dispose of used materials, and maintain overall personal hygiene. These practices not only protect your health but also boost your confidence.”

She further encouraged mothers and community leaders to support and educate girls on menstruation to break the cycle of silence and shame.

World Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed globally every year on May 28 to promote good menstrual health, raise awareness, and challenge the stigma surrounding menstruation.

The event concluded with a strong call to action for communities, schools, and faith-based institutions to create supportive environments for adolescents navigating menstruation.

The occasion was also graced by Nana Yeboah Asuamah III, President of the Bono East Queen Mothers’ Association.

Source: Daniel Wiafe Akenten

