Respect Chairman Wontumi’s rights – Bawumia to EOCO, other security agencies

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and other security agencies to respect the constitutional rights of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, following his arrest and detention on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Dr. Bawumia expressed concern over the continued detention of the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, noting the lack of clear charges and uncertainty surrounding his whereabouts.

“In a democratic environment as ours, no individual is above the law,” he wrote. “Equally, no Ghanaian—regardless of political affiliation or status—should ever be denied their constitutional rights. Justice and due process are not optional; they are the foundation of our democracy.”

Dr. Bawumia disclosed that he has been in contact with Wontumi’s legal team to ensure his rights are protected, commending them for their “professionalism and vigilance.”

He warned that failure to follow due process could undermine public trust in the justice system.

“Ghana must always remain a nation governed by law—not by arbitrary power. Our Republic is strongest when our institutions are both firm and fair,” he added.

Source: Ernest Arhinful