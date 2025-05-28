Van Vicker applauds Mahama for cedi stabilisation

Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has commended President John Dramani Mahama for the recent appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi against the US dollar.

In a Facebook post on May 28, 2025, Van Vicker stated, “Mr. President, I must congratulate you on the strengthening of the Ghana cedis on the world market. Ayekoo.”

He acknowledged ongoing debates over the cause of the cedi’s improved performance but emphasized that the results speak for themselves.

“The true reason could be a consolidation of two or more of—whatever—theories, but be that as it may, the fact remains that the Ghana Cedis is approximately GHC11 to $1 TODAY. It was approximately 17ghc to $1 a few months ago,” he wrote.

Van Vicker also urged Ghanaians to give credit where it’s due, describing it as “narcissistic” for some Ghanaians abroad to downplay the currency’s improvement.

“This is not a political statement. It is an acknowledgement of a good job done so far. Call a spade a spade. Give credit to whom credit is due,” he said.

Expressing hope that the progress is sustainable, he added: “I think the current cedis orbit is remarkable for Ghana as a country and I am optimistic it’s sustainable. Your Excellency JM, if you can take us back to 2007, heerrrh like e go be ‘kerker’.”

Source: Joy Entertainment