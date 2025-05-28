When suspended Chief Justice’s husband accompanied her to Supreme Court [Video]

Suspended Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, on Wednesday morning appeared before the Supreme Court accompanied by her husband, Francis Torkornoo, for the hearing of her injunction application.

The application, filed on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, sought an interlocutory injunction to restrain the committee probing her possible removal from carrying out any inquiry until the substantive case is determined.

However, the Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, dismissed the application in its entirety. Delivering the ruling on behalf of the five-member panel, Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie said the application lacked merit. With the dismissal, the committee is now cleared to proceed with its investigation into the allegations brought against Justice Torkornoo. Source: Adomonline.com

ALSO READ: