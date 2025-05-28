Deloitte Boss honoured as best CEO in Professional Services Sector at 9th Ghana CEO Summit

The Country Managing Partner of Deloitte Ghana, Daniel Kwadwo Owusu, has been honoured as the Best CEO in the Consulting or Professional Services Sector at the 9th Ghana CEO Summit and Expo.

The prestigious recognition was awarded for his outstanding leadership, innovation, and exceptional contributions to Ghana’s consultancy industry.

“Your achievements and leadership have made an impact in your sector, and this award serves as national recognition of your business excellence and dedication,” read a citation from the Ghana CEO Network.

“We are honoured to celebrate your contributions alongside other distinguished leaders across industries,” it added.

Under Mr. Owusu’s leadership, Deloitte Ghana has undergone a significant transformation across its service lines—Audit, Assurance, Tax and Legal, Consulting, Risk Advisory, and Financial Advisory—by adopting a 360-degree approach to deliver seamless, integrated offerings.

Reacting to the honour, Mr. Owusu expressed excitement about the recognition and the strength of the Deloitte brand, pledging to continue leading a team full of talent, skill, and creativity.

He praised Deloitte’s professionals for delivering impactful projects that produce tangible, positive outcomes for society, stating, “The firm’s key differentiator is its innovation and high distinct quality of services that make it superior in the marketplace.”

This year’s Ghana CEO Summit was themed: “Leveraging Ghana’s Economic Reset: Transforming Business and Governance for a Sustainable Futuristic Economy.”

The summit served as a high-level platform for private-public sector dialogue, leadership development, and business transformation.

Source : Adomonline