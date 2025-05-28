Mahama re-nominates MMDCEs in Ashanti, Upper West and Upper East Regions

President John Mahama has re-nominated several Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) across three regions, pending approval by their respective Assemblies.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Religious Affairs in a statement signed by the sector Minister, Ahmed Ibrahim (MP), on May 28, 2025. The nominations were made in accordance with Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20(1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936), as amended.

In the Ashanti Region, the re-nominated officials include Sarah Amoakoaa for the Asante-Akim North Municipal Assembly, Albert Dakurah for the Adansi Asokwa District Assembly, and Emmanuel Jackson Agumah for the Afigya Kwabre North District Assembly.

In the Upper West Region, Adamu Sayibu has been re-nominated for the Wa East District Assembly, while Mary Haruna retains her nomination for the Nadowli Kaleo District Assembly.

For the Upper East Region, Ariku Martin Akudugu has been re-nominated for the Binduri District Assembly.

