Court sets June 18 to rule on Ofori-Atta’s motion against Special Prosecutor

The Human Rights Court has scheduled June 18, 2025, to deliver its ruling on a motion filed by former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta against the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng.

The motion, filed on March 15, 2025, seeks to restrain the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) from declaring Mr. Ofori-Atta a “wanted person” and a “fugitive from justice.”

On February 12, 2025, the Special Prosecutor publicly declared Mr. Ofori-Atta wanted and a fugitive in connection with four high-profile corruption investigations.

However, Mr. Ofori-Atta contends that the declaration was unlawful and is pursuing compensation.

He is also requesting the court to order the OSP to remove all related declarations from its social media platforms.

The motion was filed by his legal team and is currently being contested by the OSP.

Meanwhile, the former minister, who is seeking an early resolution, is expected to appear before the OSP on June 2, 2025.

Source: Adomonline.com

