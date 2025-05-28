Tourism Minister champions community-led tourism to unlock Ghana’s hidden treasures

In a strategic move to decentralise tourism development and empower local communities, the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has embarked on a working tour of the Volta Region, emphasising a bottom-up approach to rebranding Ghana’s tourism sector.

The three-day tour, which included engagements with regional and local authorities, traditional leaders, and site managers, marked a shift from the usual top-down strategies to a more inclusive model that places local assemblies and communities at the heart of tourism growth.

“We are not just here to assess; we are here to listen and co-create solutions. Real tourism transformation begins in the communities,” Hon. Gomashie stated during a visit to the Volta Regional Coordinating Council in Ho.

Key stops on her itinerary included lesser-known but culturally rich sites such as Praise City Eco Park in Ho, the Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary, and the iconic Wli Waterfalls. While acknowledging the natural beauty and heritage of these attractions, the Minister stressed the need for innovative packaging, better storytelling, and local-led promotion strategies.

“Local dances like Atsiagbekor and Agbadza, our crafts and festivals, are not just traditions—they are tourism gold. But we must present them in ways that attract and educate visitors,” she explained.

Dzifa Gomashie called for stronger partnerships between the Ministry, traditional rulers, and district assemblies to document and promote unique local experiences. She also urged communities to position themselves for investment, especially in eco-tourism and sustainable tourism infrastructure.

“Let’s not wait for Accra to define our stories. Each district, each village, holds a key to Ghana’s tourism future,” she emphasised.

Her engagement with Mamagã Akua-Dei II, Paramount Queen of the Asogli State, underscored the importance of traditional authority in shaping community narratives and preserving cultural identity.

As she wrapped up her tour, the Minister encouraged citizens, entrepreneurs, and investors to support tourism initiatives that protect the environment, celebrate culture, and generate local income. “The future of Ghana’s tourism lies in our ability to turn hidden gems into economic jewels—through the people who live closest to them,” she concluded.

Source: Ivy Setordjie

ALSO READ: