Ghana must always remain a nation governed by law, not by arbitrary power – Bawumia on Wontumi’s arrest

Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer for the 2025 elections, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed deep concern over the arrest and continued detention of Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Wontumi, who serves as the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, was reportedly picked up by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Tuesday. As of Wednesday, he remains in custody, with little public clarity on the specific charges against him.

In a Facebook post, Dr. Bawumia said, “I am deeply concerned about the arrest and continued detention of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (Wontumi), particularly as the charges remain vague, and his whereabouts remain unknown.”

He noted that the incident has raised growing unease within the party and among sections of the public over what is seen as a lack of transparency and due process.

Dr. Bawumia underscored that justice and constitutional rights must be upheld for all citizens, regardless of their political affiliation or status.

“In a democratic environment as ours, no individual is above the law. Equally, no Ghanaian—regardless of political affiliation or status—should ever be denied their constitutional rights,” he said.

He added that he has been in contact with Wontumi’s legal team to ensure due process is followed and commended them for their “professionalism and vigilance.”

Calling for accountability from state institutions, the NPP flagbearer urged EOCO and other relevant bodies to operate within the law.

“I also urge the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and all relevant state institutions to act strictly within the bounds of the law and to respect the rights of Mr. Wontumi as guaranteed by our Constitution,” he stated.

“Ghana must always remain a nation governed by law—not by arbitrary power. Our Republic is strongest when our institutions are both firm and fair,” he concluded.

Source: Ernest Arhinful

