Bawumia expresses concern over continuous detention of Wontumi and his whereabouts

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to respect the constitutional rights of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi.

Wontumi was arrested by EOCO after honouring an invitation from the Police CID on Tuesday. His current whereabouts remain unknown, sparking concern among party faithful and the public.

In a statement, Dr. Bawumia said while no one is above the law in a democratic state, every individual is entitled to due process and legal protection under the Constitution.

“I am deeply concerned about the arrest and continued detention of Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (Wontumi), particularly as the charges remain vague, and his whereabouts remain unknown,” the former Vice President stated.

He revealed that he has been in contact with Wontumi’s legal team to ensure his rights are protected, and commended them for their professionalism and vigilance.

Dr. Bawumia further urged EOCO and other state institutions to “act strictly within the bounds of the law and to respect the rights of Mr. Wontumi as guaranteed by our Constitution,” warning that any deviation could erode public trust in the justice system.

“Ghana must always remain a nation governed by law—not by arbitrary power. Our Republic is strongest when our institutions are both firm and fair,” the statement concluded.

Source: Ernest Arhinful

