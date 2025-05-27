Why I won’t abandon Chairman Wontumi in EOCO custody – Paul Yandoh [Listen]

The Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Yandoh, says he will not abandon Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi, following his arrest.

Mr. Yandoh has vowed to remain at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) premises until the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman is released.

The arrest occurred shortly after Wontumi left the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters in Accra on Tuesday.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr. Yandoh condemned the act, questioning the rationale behind it.

“I cannot leave the EOCO office when our Chairman has been arrested. What wrong has he committed? This is not right. What is happening in this country? Was it an election we went to or a coup d’état?” he questioned.

He lamented that Chairman Wontumi has been denied access to his legal team while in custody.

Mr. Yandoh called on all Ghanaians to rise and speak against what he described as an attack and abuse of NPP members.

“This is not right and we must speak against it. What has happened to the normal way of inviting or interrogating people?

“He reported to the CID office yesterday and was asked to return today, so if EOCO had any business with him, they should have invited him. It is Wontumi today, and who knows who will be next,” he stated.

Chairman Wontumi had earlier reported to the CID for further questioning over alleged involvement in illegal mining activities, including mining in forest reserves and entering protected areas without proper authorization.

