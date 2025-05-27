Wontumi has never done anything wrong – Paul Yandor

The Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Yandor, has mounted a strong defence for the party’s regional chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, stating that he has “never done anything wrong.”

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr. Yandor lamented what he described as growing hostility towards NPP members following the party’s defeat in the 2024 general elections.

He claimed that while supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) freely enjoy their rights, NPP members are being unfairly targeted by the security apparatus.

His comments come after Chairman Wontumi on Monday, May 26, 2025, reported to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the Police Headquarters in Accra for questioning.

He was accompanied by prominent party figures, including former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, former Asante Akyem North MP Andy Appiah-Kubi, and several supporters.

The CID invitation is said to be linked to ongoing investigations involving Akonta Mining—a company connected to Chairman Wontumi. This follows a reported failed attempt by a combined team of National Security and police personnel to arrest him at his Kumasi residence last Friday.

Despite the unfolding events, Paul Yandor insists that the NPP regional chairman remains in the dark about the real basis for the police invitation.

“Chairman Wontumi doesn’t even know the reason why the police wrote to invite him,” Yandor stated. He described the developments as worrisome and inconsistent with the democratic values Ghana is known for.

Source: Jagri Boaz Binyinjom

