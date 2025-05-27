February, August 2027 Bonds dominate secondary market trades

Trade activity in Ghana’s secondary bond market remained modest amid banks’ end-of-month portfolio rebalancing, with trading spread across all tenors.

The February 2027 and August 2027 bonds led activity, accounting for 44% of total trades, clearing at an average Yield-To-Maturity (YTM) of 20.9%.

According to market data, the shorter end of the local currency (LCY) curve contributed 60% of volumes at an average YTM of 20%, while the belly and tail ends represented the remaining 40%, clearing at an average YTM of 21.33%.

Databank Research noted that it expects trading volumes to increase in the coming days, driven by growing expectations of a bond market reopening.

This outlook, the report stated, will be supported by the positive macroeconomic indicators highlighted in the Bank of Ghana’s 124th Monetary Policy Committee briefing.

Source: Joy Business