February, August 2027 Bonds dominate secondary market trades

Trade activity in Ghana’s secondary bond market remained modest amid banks’ end-of-month portfolio rebalancing, with trading spread across all tenors.

The February 2027 and August 2027 bonds led activity, accounting for 44% of total trades, clearing at an average Yield-To-Maturity (YTM) of 20.9%.

According to market data, the shorter end of the local currency (LCY) curve contributed 60% of volumes at an average YTM of 20%, while the belly and tail ends represented the remaining 40%, clearing at an average YTM of 21.33%.

Databank Research noted that it expects trading volumes to increase in the coming days, driven by growing expectations of a bond market reopening.

This outlook, the report stated, will be supported by the positive macroeconomic indicators highlighted in the Bank of Ghana’s 124th Monetary Policy Committee briefing.

SourceJoy Business

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR