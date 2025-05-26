Godfred Dame joins Chairman Wontumi as he honours CID’s invitation

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi and the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has honoured an invitation to report to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the Police Headquarters in Accra for questioning.

He was accompanied by former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, former Asante Akyem North MP, Andy Appiah-Kubi and other well-wishers during his appearance on Monday, May 26, 2025.

The invitation is reportedly linked to ongoing investigations into the operations of his company, Akonta Mining.

Chairman Wontumi’s appearance follows a failed attempt by a joint team of National Security operatives and police officers to arrest him at his Kumasi residence last Friday.

Source: Adomonline.com

ALSO READ: