Sorogho criticizes force used against Wontumi

Former Member of Parliament for Madina, Alhaji Amadu Sorogho, has expressed concerns regarding the methods employed by security personnel during the attempted arrest of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), also known as Chairman Wontumi.

In an interview with Channel One TV, Mr. Sorogho emphasized that the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) could have approached the situation more appropriately, suggesting that legal channels, such as obtaining a court order, would have been preferable rather than deploying a significant number of heavily armed officers to Mr. Boasiako’s residence.

“Wontumi was invited, and he refused to honour the invitation. I am not in favour of so many armed men going after one person. To me, it is not because the state is more powerful than the individual. There are so many avenues you can use to call the person, and if the person doesn’t come, you can even go to court,” he stated.

While acknowledging that the security agencies may have acted within their legal framework by obtaining a warrant, Sorogho expressed concerns about the execution of the operation, particularly regarding the necessity and proportionality of the force used.

“But I am happy that they went with the warrant. Maybe the mode is what I am talking about, but not the actual deed itself,” he added.

Chairman Wontumi is scheduled to appear before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service today, Monday, May 26, 2025. This follows an unsuccessful attempt by a joint team of National Security operatives and police officials to apprehend him at his residence on Friday, May 23.

