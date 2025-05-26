Zito admits Kotoko missed Opoku after GoldStars draw

Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Karim Zito has admitted that the absence of key striker Kwame Opoku was felt during their goalless draw against Bibiani GoldStars.

The Porcupine Warriors were held to a goalless scoreline in their Matchday 32 encounter at DUN’s Park on Sunday.

Opoku was not part of the squad that traveled to Bibiani, having left for England on Saturday to join the Black Stars’ camp ahead of the upcoming Unity Cup.

Speaking after the match, Zito expressed his disappointment at not having the forward available for the crucial fixture.

“I missed one of my best players, so definitely, his absence in this game affected me. I wish he was here with us, but I can’t stop him from progressing in his life as a footballer,” he said.

“I bear no grudge against him. I want him to go there and play better. Yes, I miss him, but I don’t regret him going,” he added.

The result means Kotoko remain in the Ghana Premier League title race, although their chances now depend on other results.

With just two games left in the season, the Porcupine Warriors will be hoping both Nations FC and GoldStars drop points to keep their slim title hopes alive.

Kotoko will aim to bounce back with a win when they host Medeama SC in their penultimate fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.