Police recruit 140 anti-drug watchdogs in Zongo communities

The Ghana Police Service has initiated processes to recruit 140 people as anti-drug watchdogs in Zongo communities nationwide.

The move is in line with a directive from the Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, during a recent visit to Sabon Zongo in Accra.

The minister explained that it forms part of a broader strategy to tackle the rise in drug trafficking and abuse, especially in Zongo areas.

The Asawase MP noted that people who help apprehend drug offenders will be prioritised in the recruitment process into the security services.

The groups will comprise both men and women, who will help identify drug-peddling hotspots and lead a decentralized effort to deal with the menace at the community level.

Source: Adomonline.com

