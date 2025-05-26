We will not allow galamsey to ruin our community – Saamang chief warns

The Chief of Akyem Saamang, near Osino in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region, Barima Dr. Ofori Nyarko Tetepo, has launched a strong campaign against illegal mining (galamsey) in his community.

Barima Tetepo expressed deep concern over the destructive impact of galamsey, stating that the activity has encroached on residential areas, posing serious threats to the lives of residents—particularly children.

He issued a stern warning to illegal miners and cautioned community members against collaborating with them.

According to the chief, traditional authorities in the area are determined to reclaim degraded lands and repurpose them for developmental projects that will benefit the entire community.

While acknowledging that some women derive income from galamsey, Barima Tetepo stressed that the long-term environmental damage far outweighs any short-term financial gains.

His initiative aims to restore the environment and safeguard the health and well-being of current and future generations in Akyem Saamang.

Source: Akwasi Dwamena

