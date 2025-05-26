Nollywood actor hospitalised after being kicked by colleague on set

Nollywood actor Godwin Nnadiekwe has been hospitalised with internal bleeding after being kicked in the chest by fellow actor Zubby Michael during a film shoot.

His management released an official statement on Saturday evening, confirming the incident and his condition.

“We regret to inform you that actor Godwin Nnadiekwe was rushed to the hospital this evening. He is undergoing treatment for internal bleeding following an incident involving a kick to the chest during filming with his colleague Zubby Michael,” the statement read.

“We are committed to providing the best possible care and will ensure timely updates are shared with the public and the AGN board. We appreciate your concern and well wishes for Godwin at this time. Please keep Godwin in your thoughts.”

Before the statement, Nnadiekwe had shared details of the incident on Instagram, clarifying that Michael’s kick was not part of the scripted action and stressing the need for stricter safety protocols on set.

“Just wanted to share an incident that happened on set a few days ago. This isn’t to call anyone out, but it’s a serious reminder to prioritise each other’s safety on set,” he wrote.

“During a scene, I received a kick to the chest from my colleague, which wasn’t part of the script or directed by the director. It has caused me serious pain. I had to get medication for my chest to feel better today. I did all this by myself. No assistance!”

Nnadiekwe also criticised the lack of medical support during the shoot and called for greater accountability in Nollywood productions.

“When we work without insurance policies or readily available first aid, unexpected physical actions like this—even if accidental—can have real consequences. Let us commit to sticking to the script and ensuring everyone feels safe and respected.

“What if something more serious had happened? Or if this had gone south? Every action on set, particularly physical ones, must be intentional and within the director’s vision.

“Please let us all look out for each other and ensure our sets are always safe spaces where everyone feels secure and protected. Our health and safety are paramount. Our well-being should always come first. Peace!!!”

See post below: