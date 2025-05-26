Meet Stanley Obeng Twene: The Ghanaian author and forex educator empowering a new generation of traders

Stanley Obeng Twene, popularly known as Stanleo or Dr. Stanley, is currently one of Ghana’s finest minds in the financial and forex space.

Over the past few years, Dr. Stanley has been teaching financial literacy and digital skills through virtual platforms as part of his mission to economically empower others.

He is the author of the groundbreaking book Trade Like a Pro: A Beginner’s Manual to the Forex Markets, a comprehensive guide tailored for those new to currency trading. The book simplifies the complexities of the forex market into clear, manageable lessons.

Described by many as one of the best on the market, the book not only introduces readers to the basics of forex trading but also delves into advanced strategies, risk management, trading psychology, and how to build a sustainable career in trading.

Critics have also praised the book as practical and experience-based, as it draws heavily from Dr. Stanley’s personal journey—sharing both his triumphs and the challenges that shaped his strategy and mindset as a trader.

Beyond authorship, Dr. Stanley runs educational platforms and training sessions where he mentors young Africans. He supports them in setting up trading accounts, selecting reliable brokers, and navigating platforms such as MT4, MT5, and TradingView.

His training emphasizes the importance of risk management, emotional discipline, and crafting a personalized trading plan—crucial skills for beginners looking to succeed in the industry.

Dr. Stanley’s vision goes beyond personal success. He sees forex education as a powerful tool to reduce unemployment and economic dependence across Africa.

He strongly believes that by equipping the youth with skills in forex and finance, they can build sustainable sources of income and uplift their communities.

Source: Fiifi Adinkra