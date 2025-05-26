Motor rider crashed to death at Assin Nsuta

An articulated truck driver has run over a motorbike rider, killing him on the spot at Assin Nsuta in the Assin South District of the Central Region following a wrongful overtaking.

Eyewitnesses told Radio Fosu/Adom News that two articulated trucks were moving from the Assin Fosu direction toward Cape Coast, while the rider was heading in the opposite direction.

Tragically, one of the truck drivers struck the motorbike rider, killing him instantly. The victim’s body was reportedly mutilated beyond recognition.

The driver allegedly attempted to flee the scene but was pursued by former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who had just arrived at the scene.

The suspect was apprehended and handed over to the police for further action.

Source: Alfred Amoh

