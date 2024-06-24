A 70-year-old retired pastor of The Apostolic Church of Ghana, Pastor Joseph Koranteng, has been crashed to death by a speeding taxi with registration number GX 8200-20.

The unfortunate incident happened at Kasoa Chrispo City, in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

Pastor Joseph Kwaku Koranteng, who retired from the Apostolic Church of Ghana, Gomoa Nyanyano Branch, died on the spot while crossing the Kasoa-Winneba Highway.

According to sources, he was crossing the dual carriageway from the left side to the right.

In an interview with Adom News, one of the church members, Prince Asare, said the pastor was crossing the highway to check his blood pressure at Mother and Child Hospital when the incident happened.

The body has since been conveyed by the Police to the Mother and Child Hospital morgue for preservation.

The driver has been arrested to assist in investigations.

The accident happened 50 meters away from where a tipper driver died after his bucket hit the Kasoa Chrispo City overpass.

