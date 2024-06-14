One person is in critical condition, and three others are injured after a Toyota Vitz ran into a provision store at Nkawkaw Adoagyiri in the Kwawu West Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The critically injured individual has been referred to Kumasi Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The three others are receiving treatment at Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital.

Eyewitnesses reported that, the driver of the Toyota Vitz with registration number GN1851-22 was a female, driving from Nkawkaw 440 to town.

They claim the driver who was on her phone lost control and run in to the shop.

