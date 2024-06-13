The body of a headless woman believed to be in her 20s has been discovered at Tema Community 25.

The deceased was found in the early hours of Thursday in a bush near the Tigo Estate.

Adom News’ Isabella Gidiglo reported that, her legs and hands were also missing.

The body was wrapped in a black polythene and concealed in a bag.

Residents who have been thrown into shock indicated they have never witnessed such bizarre occurrence.

