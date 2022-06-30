The body of a headless woman, believed to be in her thirties, has been discovered at Sehwi Bekwai in the Western North Region.

The deceased, who was fully clad in black jeans and a pink strapless top, was found lying against an uncompleted building.

Speaking on the incident, Assemblyman of the Old Clinic electoral area, Martin Darko, told Adom News’ Augustine Boah the lady was discovered by some contractors hired to fix a POP ceiling on the building.

He elaborated that one of the six ceiling experts excused himself into the bushes to attend nature’s call, when he spotted the bloody scene.

Upon inspection, they discovered the headless body lying a distance from an uncompleted room they believe she may have been killed in, before being dragged into the bushes.

The issue was subsequently reported to the Sehwi Bekwai Police Command who has retrieved the body.

Also, the Akyeamehene of the Sehwi Traditional Area, Nana Kwabena Ennin, indicated such an occurrence was once recorded a long time ago, expressing shock history is repeating itself.

He charged the police to put in extra efforts to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to book.