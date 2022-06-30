A 16-year-old girl, who was reportedly kidnapped at Kasoa in the Central Region, has been released.

According to reports, the Junior High School pupil was found unconscious by the roadside close to the Kasoa Obom traffic light Wednesday afternoon.

Her distraught father, David Aidoo, confirmed this news on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

He said no ransom was paid to secure the release of his daughter who was kidnapped on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Mr Aidoo said they rushed her to the Kasoa New Market Government Hospital for medical attention and reported the matter to the police.

He was, however, happy to see his daughter alive after the traumatic experience.

Mr Aidoo expressed his profound gratitude to Adom FM, police and the general public for the support.