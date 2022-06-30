A 16-year-old girl has been reportedly kidnapped at Kasoa in the Central Region by unknown kidnappers.

According to the father, David Aidoo, the daughter left home to school on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 and has since not returned.

The victim is reported to be a Junior High School final year pupil.

Mr Aidoo, speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, reiterated that the kidnappers did not demand for money but rather, asked him to pray if not he might not get to see her daughter again.

“When I spoke with the kidnappers, they told me they have my daughter in their possession and that we might not get to see her again if we don’t pray but they didn’t demand for any money,” he noted.

He further indicated that he was insulted when he pleaded with them to release his daughter.

“When I asked them if they want me to pay them so they can release my daughter, the kidnapper insulted me saying I am a foolish man,” he said.

“They told me if my family does not pray intensively, they will kill my daughter,” he added.

The case, according to Mr Aidoo, has been reported to the Kasoa new market police station where investigations are underway.