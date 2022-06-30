A young man, believed to be in his late twenties, has been found hanging dead at Sawla in the Savannah Region.

The man, who was receiving treatment at a prayer camp, is believed to have committed suicide in the bushes.

A family member of the deceased told Adom News that during the prayer session, he asked to be excused, only to be found hanging on a tree shortly after.

He was discovered by a little girl who rushed to inform the elders of the prayer camp.

Unconfirmed reports indicate he had a mental issue which was caused by a bitter heartbreak.

Meanwhile, the Sawla district police command said they are yet to receive an official report of the alleged suicide.