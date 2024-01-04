A bizarre incident has unfolded at Sehwi Wenchi a suburb of Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai municipality in the Western North region as a sheep gives birth to a two-headed lamb.

The newborn lamb exhibited an abnormality with its two heads, two mouths, four eyes, and two ears.

The owner of the sheep, Adwoa Abrafi, expressed shock at the incident, explaining that this is the first of such occurrence in her over one decade of rearing livestock.

She disclosed her intention to seek the guidance of a spiritualist to ascertain if any ominous signs were associated with the sheep.

Unfortunately, the two-headed offspring did not survive beyond birth.

Municipal veterinary officer, Dr. Emmanuel Kingsley Bassaw, weighed in on possible factors contributing to this abnormality including the ingestion of heavy metals like mercury and cyanide, inbreeding, and inadequate medication.

The area where the incident occurred is recognized for its association with illegal mining activities (galamsey).