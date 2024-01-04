Tamale’s ongoing Guinness World Records Cook-A-Thon led by Chef Faila has gained recognition and applause from the political arena, with Alhassan Suhuyini, the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, joining the chorus of admirers.

Speaking to Joy Prime during an interview at the Modern City Hotel venue, Suhuyini commended Chef Faila for her dedication and the remarkable turnout at the event.

The MP said politicians, including himself, might be feeling a tinge of envy towards Chef Faila, particularly due to her ability to attract such a spontaneous and substantial crowd.

“At this point, every politician might be envious of her for the kind of organic crowd she has pulled. People are genuinely amazed by her dedication and commitment. Her energy is infectious and commendable,” praised Suhuyini.

He also extended appreciation to the attendees, commending them for demonstrating solidarity and patriotism by rallying behind Chef Faila.

Chef Faila’s Guinness World Records Cook-A-Thon has evolved beyond a mere culinary endeavor, transforming into a platform that brings together people from diverse backgrounds.

The activity has showcased the beauty of Northern culture and cuisines, adding an extra dimension to the event.

Watch interview below: