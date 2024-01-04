Member of Parliament for Ningo Pampram, Sam George, was left reminiscing on his childhood kind courtesy a photo his mother sent him.

The decades-old photo is of Sam George, presumably about two years old, looking all dapper in his white colored Kaftan.

Sharing the photo on social media to give his fans a glimpse into his early beginnings, the astute politician said the throwback photo has uplifted his hope of a better tomorrow.

“My mum sent me this photo a few days ago, and it has left me full of thanks to God. Yehowa Mawu 3j)) me waa. Nyame ne mi adi no yie,” he wrote in parts.

Sam Gerge said he look forward to 2024 with great enthusiasm.

He is certain the Creator and Master who has brought him this far would send him safely to his destination.