The Member of Parliament for Sehwi Akontombra, Alex Djornuboah Tetteh, is facing criticism over allegations related to road contracts in the Akontombra district.

The state of roads connecting various communities in the area has become a significant concern, impacting the predominantly farming communities.

During a recent press conference in Sehwi Nsawura, former NPP Youth Organizer for the constituency, Yussif Salifu Muphtaw, contested the claims made by the MP regarding road contracts.

Muphtaw asserted that, except for the Wiawso-Akontombra and Nsawura-Yawkrom roads, the roads in the constituency have not been awarded to contracts.

He expressed concern about the poor road conditions affecting local farmers ability to transport their produce to markets.

Also, Emmanuel Appiah-Kubi, an aspiring parliamentary candidate and former district chief executive during former President John Agyekum Kufour’s regime accused the MP of allegedly causing discord among party members and adopting an autocratic approach to decision-making.

He highlighted concerns about the party’s current strength, suggesting that changes in the MP’s leadership style are necessary for success in the upcoming 2024 elections.

The allegations surrounding road contracts and internal discord within the party have sparked controversy, prompting questions about the MP’s leadership and development priorities in the Akontombra constituency.

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, residents and party members await further developments and responses from the MP.

