Member of Parliament (MP) for Sefwi Akontombra, Alex Djornuboah Tetteh, has generously supported 100 best-performing individuals and institutions in the constituency.

The items given included citations, a set of televisions, wheelchairs, and an undisclosed amount of money.

The beneficiaries were selected from various fields such as security services, education – both teaching and non-teaching staff – schools, media practitioners, commercial drivers from the GPRTU, tricycle riders, health workers, and others.

Each of the beneficiaries received a 32-inch set of televisions and the institutions were also given citations and an undisclosed sum of money.

The donation, spearheaded by the MP, aims to recognize and reward exceptional achievements in various fields within the constituency.

Speaking about the donation, Alex Djornuboah Tetteh said it is his responsibility having been given the mandate since his contest in 2016.

He indicated that he had created enough jobs for the youth and the constituency had also gotten its fair share of development through the MP’s funds and central government.

At an event to hand over the donation, Alex Djornuboah Tetteh was also bestowed upon the title of Sompahene of the Sefwi Wiawso traditional area by the chiefs.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the chief of Sefwi Akontombra who doubles as the Benkumhene of Sefwi Wiawso traditional area, Nana Kwabena Ebi II, expressed his gratitude to the MP for his unwavering support and encouragement.

He continued to acknowledge the impact that such acts of kindness have on the community and the developments thereof.

