The Tema Naval Base in Ghana experienced an unexpected attack during an ongoing festival, prompting a swift response from the Ghana Armed Forces.

The incident occurred on the evening of Friday, 12 April 2024.

According to a press release issued by the Department of Public Relations at the General Headquarters, Burma Camp, Accra, a vehicle belonging to the Eastern Naval Command of the Ghana Navy was targeted by a crowd participating in the festival.

The attack resulted in significant damage to the vehicle and left three Naval personnel injured.

Meanwhile, the injured individuals were promptly evacuated to the Tema Naval Base Medical Centre for urgent medical attention.

Responding to the escalating situation, the Naval personnel intervened and apprehended three suspects believed to be involved in the attack.

These individuals were subsequently handed over to the Tema Newtown District Police for further investigation.

However, the attack did not end there.

A mob, purportedly linked to the festival attendees, launched a subsequent attack on the Tema Naval Base, pelting stones and other objects in an attempt to release the detained suspects.

This prompted the Ghana Armed Forces to take decisive action to safeguard the Base and its sensitive installations.

The statement added that, warning shots were fired to deter the attackers, but tragically, two civilians were reported dead upon arrival at the Tema General Hospital.

Following these distressing events, further attacks were carried out on Saturday, April 13, 2024, targeting both the Tema Naval Base and the Naval Barracks at Tema Newtown (Biekro Barracks), resulting in property damage and heightened tensions in the area.

To calm tempers, the Ghana Police Service, in collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces, has launched thorough investigations to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The statement added that the findings of these investigations will be made public in due course.

Nonetheless, the Ghana Armed Forces, in the statement signed by the Director General, Public Relations, Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, extended its condolences to the families of the deceased and emphasizes the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region.

He also issued a stern warning to the potential attackers, cautioning that any further attacks on military installations or personnel will be met with appropriate measures to ensure public safety and security.

